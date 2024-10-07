Pumpkin Contest for Pumpkin Palooza
Oldham County Public Library 308 Yager Ave, La Grange, Kentucky
Oldham County Public Library
October 7th - 12th
Decorate a pumpkin like a storybook character! To enter, drop your decorated pumpkin off at the La Grange Branch of the Oldham County Library from October 7 -11. Pumpkins will be displayed during Pumpkin Palooza and be voted on by patrons. Winners receive a Barns & Noble gift card.
Painting and decorating only. No carving.
For more information call (502) 222-9713 or visit http://touroldham.com/calendar/