× Expand Oldham County Public Library Pumpkin Contest for Pumpkin Palooza

Pumpkin Contest for Pumpkin Palooza

October 7th - 12th

Decorate a pumpkin like a storybook character! To enter, drop your decorated pumpkin off at the La Grange Branch of the Oldham County Library from October 7 -11. Pumpkins will be displayed during Pumpkin Palooza and be voted on by patrons. Winners receive a Barns & Noble gift card.

Painting and decorating only. No carving.

For more information call (502) 222-9713 or visit http://touroldham.com/calendar/