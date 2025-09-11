× Expand Different Strokes Paint a Fall door hanger with us!

Pumpkin Door Hanger Painting Class

Come join us at Midway Art Studios to create a beautiful Fall door hanger! All materials and hands on help are provided by Lisa with Different Strokes. Join us for just $55 and take home a unique wooden feature for your front door!

To RSVP please text 502-905-5477 along with Venmo or Zelle payment, including event date and cut out choice in the comments. Example- "9/11 Striped Pumpkin" (Venmo @Lisa-Smith-335)

100 East Main St, 2nd Floor above the Midway Boutique.

If unable to attend for any reason, you DIY kit will be made available for pick up.

For more information follow on Facebook: Midway Art Studios