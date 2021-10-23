× Expand The Maples Park Pumpkin Fest & Car Show

The Maples Park in Crestwood will be hosting an awesome FREE PUMPKINS & CARS Car Show and KIDS ACTIVITIES! Come out for Breakfast & Lunch, Food Trucks, Pumpkin Painting for Kids, and show off your car! The Maples Park is made up of 22 acres owned by the City of Crestwood and contains walking paths, kid’s playground, splash pad and rental space. It is located at 6826 KY 22 (you can also enter the park off of Hwy 146). Hosted by C&W Automotives LLC.

Must register car by October 18. All registered vehicles must arrive by 9 a.m. day of event. Bring canned goods to donate. Show off your sports car, hot rod, classic, exotic or import.

For more information: Contact Jennifer at C&W Automotives LLC at (502) 220-4088 to register your car.