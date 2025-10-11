× Expand Midway Art Studios Fall pumpkin floral

Pumpkin Floral Workshop at Gatton Park

Nothing says “Autumn” more than an adorable pie pumpkin filled with gorgeous flowers! Join us as we create a beautifully colorful flower arrangement inside of a real pumpkin.

Saturday, October 11th from 10:30AM-12:30AM.

This $55 workshop includes all the supplies you’ll need to create your own beautifully unique arrangement for your home. Registration required by October 8th, if not sold out.

We can’t wait to meet you at this fun class, it’s one of our most popular. Grab a friend or two and join in the fun.

For more information visit tinyurl.com/mvhcy5jb