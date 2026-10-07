Pumpkin Florals at CRU Food and Wine Bar

× Expand Midway Art Studios Create a beautiful Fall centerpiece with us.

Gather with us at Fritz Farm to assemble festive pumpkin florals

You’ll receive all of the supplies needed to create an amazing pumpkin filled with fresh colorful florals! Snacks provided by Fritz Farm.

Class size is limited so register early!

Each $44 ticket includes all of your supplies and instructions. Ages 18+

Deadline to register is Sunday, October 18th by 12PM.

Due to limited class size, you may only purchase one ticket at a time. If you would like to register multiple people, please email midwayartstudios@gmail.com.

For more information visit midwayartstudios.com