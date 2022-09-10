Pumpkin Patch Opening Day at Christian Way Farm

× Expand Janie Corley Pumpkins aplenty at the Christian Way Farm Pumpkin Patch

After a spring and summer full of farm fun, join us for the first day of Fall fun at Christian Way Farm, LLC & Mini Golf! Pick a pumpkin from the patch, choose a pumpkin or other Fall favorite from our selection in the country store, take a ride around the farm on the hay ride, climb on the hay castle, grind corn (to feed to our farm animals who are eager to greet you!), and wind around the corn maze.

Farm favorites like petting the animals, playing a round of mini golf, enjoying a pizza from the Christian Way Cafe, and simply enjoying the Fall on the farm are available alongside the Fall activities. For a full list of what to expect at Christian Way Farm, visit www.christianwayfarm.com.

For hours & admission prices (including pumpkin pricing), visit: http://christianwayfarm.com/pricing/

To schedule your group field trip to the pumpkin patch, visit: http://christianwayfarm.com/fall/ or call 270-269-2434.

Event subject to change – please refer to christianwayfarm.com for updated information.

