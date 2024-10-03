Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom

Don't miss out on the annual family friendly fall festival, Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom! Our festival is growing, with even MORE days to play! Over 1,000 bright orange pumpkins will appear all over the park, inviting you to play all day on world-class rides and explore fall-themed fun like games, street performances, and colorful characters. Stay after sundown to watch the park transform into a whimsical wonderland of glow featuring larger-than-life pumpkin sculptures!

Discover play days and glow nights during Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom, glowing Thursday through Sunday, October 3 - 27!

For more information call 502-813-8200 or visit kentuckykingdom.com