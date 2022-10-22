× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions Pumpkins and Cars Annual Car Show

This second annual Pumpkins and Cars Car Show is FREE and sponsored by C&W Automotives. There will be food trucks, DJ, pumpkin painting and other kids’ activities that will take place in the back part of the park. Judges will select TOP 8 category winners and C&W Automotives will present awards. Register your cars or trucks online at www.CWAutomotives.com or call (502) 220-4088. All cars must be registered by October 10 with $15 fee.

For more information call (717) 808-1303 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/