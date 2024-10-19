Pumpkins and Cars C&W Automotive Car Show

Maples Park, Crestwood 6826 W. State Hwy 22 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40017

FREE

Don't miss the 4th annual Pumpkins and Cars Car C&W Automotive Show at The Maples Park in Crestwood. Bring the whole family out for live music, food trucks, pumpkin painting, cars for viewing (8 categories for show cars) and trunk or treating. Local radio station to broadcast from the park! Bring the whole family out for community fun! Register cars and booths online at www.CWAutomotives.com or call (502) 220-4088.

For more information contact (502) 241-7088 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor
