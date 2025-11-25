Punch Needling: Miniature Rugs (Adult Workshop) at KMAC

× Expand KMAC Thread, an embroidery hoop, and a punch-needle miniature rug.

Punch Needling: Miniature Rugs

Get inspired by KMAC's “Crafting in Miniature” Exhibition. Work with guest artists Ellen Grinstead Yunker and Shannon Test to learn the process of Punch Needling, miniature version! Each participant will learn the technique of punch needling and be able to make their own small art-work to take home. Perfect for all skill levels. Snacks and libations provided.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit KMACmuseum.org