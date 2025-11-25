Punch Needling: Miniature Rugs (Adult Workshop) at KMAC

to

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Punch Needling: Miniature Rugs

Get inspired by KMAC's “Crafting in Miniature” Exhibition. Work with guest artists Ellen Grinstead Yunker and Shannon Test to learn the process of Punch Needling, miniature version! Each participant will learn the technique of punch needling and be able to make their own small art-work to take home. Perfect for all skill levels. Snacks and libations provided.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit KMACmuseum.org

Info

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Art & Exhibitions, Workshops
502-589-0102
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Punch Needling: Miniature Rugs (Adult Workshop) at KMAC - 2026-01-18 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Punch Needling: Miniature Rugs (Adult Workshop) at KMAC - 2026-01-18 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Punch Needling: Miniature Rugs (Adult Workshop) at KMAC - 2026-01-18 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Punch Needling: Miniature Rugs (Adult Workshop) at KMAC - 2026-01-18 14:00:00 ical