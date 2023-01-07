× Expand Callie Wells Celebrate Qannik turning 12 and Punch turning 53!

Punch and Qannik's Birthday Celebration at Louisville Zoo

The Louisville Zoo will kick off the new year on Saturday, January 7 with very special animal birthdays. Gather round and sing "Happy Birthday" as we celebrate Asian elephant Punch's 53rd and Qannik's 12th birthday.

1:30 p.m. at the Elephant Exhibit

Punch's 53rd Birthday

We will celebrate Asian elephant Punch’s 53rd birthday and her 50th year with us ! Asian elephant Punch arrived at the Louisville Zoo on November 28, 1973 at approximately three years of age from Southwicks Zoo, MA. Punch was wild born so her exact birth date is estimated. She enjoys playing with her boomer ball and eating squash.

2:15 p.m. at Glacier Run

Qannik’s 12th birthday

Join us for polar bear Qannik’s 12th birthday. There will be special birthday enrichment items. Qannik was found alone on Alaska’s North Slope in 2011, separated from her mother and sibling. She was rescued by USFWS when it was apparent she would not be reunited with her mother. She is a great ambassador for her species and arctic conservation. Her exact birth date is unknown but officials from the USFWS assigned Jan. 10 as her birthday. Each year the Zoo celebrates on a Saturday in January.

For more information, please visit louisvillezoo.org/