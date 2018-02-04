Puppy Bowl Watch Party Benefitting Kentucky Humane Society

Not everyone loves sportsball, but EVERYBODY loves puppies!

Pre-game your Superbowl Sunday with the Kentucky Humane Society on the second floor of Copper & Kings with a Puppy Bowl Viewing Party – and yes, they'll be bringing adoptable puppies of all ages! Doors open at 2pm, with the Puppy Bowl playing on our big screen from 3-5pm.

We're excited to be hosting some local vendors at the event for all of you dog parents and canine lovers! Pet Wants will be in attendance, and more to be confirmed.

Food from Butchertown Pizza Hall, cocktails, mocktails, and non-alcoholic Butchertown Soda available for purchase.

All ages welcome! Suggested $5 donation on Eventbrite link or at the door to benefit the Kentucky Humane Society.

NO OUTSIDE DOGS ALLOWED. We love animals! But for safety concerns, the only dogs at the event will be those brought by the Humane Society.

For more information call 502-561-0267 or visit copperandkings.com