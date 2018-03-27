Real News, Real Issues, Fake News, Fraudulent News at the Kenton County Library
Join Northern Kentucky Tribune and PEN America for a community conversation to identify issues of local importance, gaps in news coverage and service, and the role of citizen journalists within the northern Kentucky media landscape.
We'll touch on major issues such as the opioid epidemic, economic development, social service needs, schools, state legislative issues, poverty, hunger, and homelessness. The day will also include training on citizen journalism, and information on how the news gets made.
All are welcome. This is a free event -- but please register. Space is limited. Free lunch will be provided.
CONVERSATION LEADERS
Judy Clabes, NKyTribune
Dave Schroeder, Kenton County Public Libraries
Brent Cooper, NKY Chamber of Commerce
Mike Philipps, retired newspaper executive
and a panel of local-issue experts
For more information call 859-962-4003 or visit kentonlibrary.org