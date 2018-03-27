Real News, Real Issues, Fake News, Fraudulent News

Real News, Real Issues, Fake News, Fraudulent News at the Kenton County Library

  Join Northern Kentucky Tribune and PEN America for a community conversation to identify issues of local importance, gaps in news coverage and service, and the role of citizen journalists within the northern Kentucky media landscape.

We'll touch on major issues such as the opioid epidemic, economic development, social service needs, schools, state legislative issues, poverty, hunger, and homelessness. The day will also include training on citizen journalism, and information on how the news gets made.

All are welcome. This is a free event -- but please register. Space is limited. Free lunch will be provided.

CONVERSATION LEADERS

Judy Clabes, NKyTribune

Dave Schroeder, Kenton County Public Libraries

Brent Cooper, NKY Chamber of Commerce

Mike Philipps, retired newspaper executive

and a panel of local-issue experts

For more information call 859-962-4003  or visit kentonlibrary.org

Kenton County Public Library - Erlanger Branch 401 Kenton Lands, Erlanger, Kentucky 41018
859-962-4003
