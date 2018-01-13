Purchase Players Community Performing Arts Center Anniversary

The Purchase Players Community Performing Arts Center 302 West Water Street, Mayfield, Kentucky 42066

The Purchase Players Community Performing Arts Center would like to invite everyone in the Purchase area to our 40th Anniversary Celebration. On January 13th at 6:00 p.m. we will open our doors to the public to honor and celebrate our volunteers, donors, and the great citizens of the Purchase area for their continued participation in the Purchase Players mission to provide quality arts and education to our community over the last 4 decades. Throughout the night we will be honoring specific people or institutions that have been instrumental in our history as well as delivering a preview of our exciting 2018 season. Hors d'oeuvres will be served and a cash bar will be available. ​

For more information call 270.251.9035 or visit purchaseplayers.com

The Purchase Players Community Performing Arts Center 302 West Water Street, Mayfield, Kentucky 42066 View Map
270.251.9035
