The Purple Show - Gallery 104

February 14 – March 11

Purple has many connotations: imagination, fantasy, spirituality, wisdom, even royalty. What does it mean to you? The theme of Gallery 104’s latest exhibit is open to your own interpretation. The exhibit includes work in a variety of medium featuring purple or shades thereof. The gallery is run by the non-profit Arts Association of Oldham County and provides a venue for the association’s mission of “bringing the Arts to Oldham County.”

Opening Reception - Thursday, February 16 at 7 p.m.

Free admission

For more information, please call 502.222.3822 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/