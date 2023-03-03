× Expand Purse-uing God Women's Event Purse-uing God Women's Event

Purse-uing God Women's Event

Best-selling author & TV show host Shannon Perry shares her wit and wisdom and takes a deep dive into scripture to help women find purpose.

“Purse-uing God” is packed full of humorous stories and solid Biblical teaching as Shannon tackles topics that women of all ages can relate to including:

“Purse-uing Poise…Carrying Confidence Only God Can Give": We will take a look at the word confidence and how to have, and keep, the kind of confidence that God intends for us to have through Him.

“Purse-uing Position…Toting Burdens to the Cross": We will look at overcoming adversity through the power of God’s Word and how to manage our emotions when the going gets tough.

“Purse-uing Our Prince…Possessing Position as a Princess” : We will explore what it really means to be the daughter of a King and how it applies to every area of our lives.

“Purse-uing Purpose…Handling God’s Perfect Plan for Our Lives": We know God has a purpose for our lives, but how can we know what His purpose is for us? We will look at spiritual gifts as defined in God’s Word, how to find our gifts and we will discuss ways that those gifts may be used throughout the seasons of our lives (includes a “Spiritual Gifts” inventory)

For more information call 270-821-6400 or visit eventbrite.com/e/purse-uing-god-conference-tickets-512063956077