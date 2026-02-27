× Expand Frazier Kentucky History Museum POH Family Day Flyer Square - 1 Flyer

Join us for a Family Day celebrating happiness and what happiness means to us personally, inspired by the Frazier’s America50 exhibition Pursuit of Happiness! Experience the Pursuit of Happiness exhibition firsthand, as you and your families explore and discover the stories of thirteen historical figures who lived during 1776 when the Declaration of Independence was signed. With admission to the event, you and your family can engage in a series of hands-on crafts and activities provided by the Frazier’s Education team. You can participate in museum-wide scavenger hunts, take guided tours, and meet various vendors. You can witness the many wonders of Kentucky and the happiness it brings to both residents and travelers during a screening of KentuckyShow! in our Brown-Forman Theatre. Plus, you can explore all three floors of museum exhibitions, including Aflora and Davis Jewelers’ Love & Marriage! The Frazier Kentucky History Museum’s Pursuit of Happiness Family Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We’ll see you there!

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Pursuit of Happiness Family Day

Saturday, March 14, 2026

Frazier Kentucky History Museum

10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Free (with cost of museum admission)

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org