Pyramid Society Egyptian Arabian Event

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Pyramid Society Egyptian Arabian Event

So much more than just a horse show, our Event features educational opportunities, the exciting Egyptian Breeders' Challenge, an elegant gala and art auction, unique shopping opportunities, and best of all, a chance to make new friends from around the world.

For more information call (859) 231-0771 or visit theegyptianevent.com

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Sports
