Quads Car Show and Misty Mountain Band

Visit The Maples Park for the Quads Rod & Custom Car Club Show in Crestwood. Quads is an organization that is dedicated to helping the community, and the people in it. For years the club has helped local families throughout the year that encounter hard times. At Christmas the club adopts many families to help through the holidays, and local nursing homes as well. Food Trucks – Celtic Pic - and Misty Mountain String Band starts at 6 p.m!

For more information call (502) 241-7088 or visit http://touroldham.com/calendar/