Quads Custom Car Show with Allen Lane Band

FREE

Another great Quads Rod & Custom Car Club Show is scheduled to take place at The Maples Park in July. Quads is an organization that is dedicated to helping the community, and the people in it. For years the club has helped local families throughout the year that encounter hard times. At Christmas the club adopts many families to help through the holidays, and local nursing homes as well. On-site Food Trucks: Cookie Cabin Creamery, Mile Wide Brewing, and more! Allen Lane Band takes the stage at 6 p.m. Organized by the City of Crestwood

For more information, please call 502.241.7088 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/