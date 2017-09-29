Quarter Moon Hike

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

September 29 @ 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm

This Bernheim at Night program provides ample opportunities to celebrate the heavens and the earth. Quarter Moon Hikes include a trek through Bernheim’s holly collection, around Cedar and Holly Ponds to the Earth Measure sculpture, and into the Big Prairie. Join us as we marvel at the moon, ponder distant planets, and explore creatures and features on our portion of planet Earth.

Bernheim Members $10; Non – Members $12

Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program by calling (502) 955- 8512. Space is limited. No pets allowed. Ages 8 and up only. Dress for the weather; even in the summer, the evening breeze can be chilly

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Kids & Family, Outdoor
502-955-8512
