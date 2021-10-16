× Expand Lexington Philharmonic LexPhil Logo

Inspired by the most powerful piece in the game of chess, this Queen-themed program explores how Queens, power and games have inspired composers. From the mysterious Queen of the Night aria from Mozart’s opera The Magic Flute, to the dynamic Queenie Pie from Duke Ellington’s unfinished opera, Queens Rule explores a range of repertoire. This program will also feature a partnership with University of Kentucky Opera Theatre. Stay tuned for additional events connected to this program diving deeper into the music of the Queen’s Gambit, based in Lexington, and also the history of Ellington’s Queenie Pie. Tickets are $25-$75 for adults and $11 for youth and students.

For more information call (859) 233-4226 or visit lexphil.org/events