Quilt Show of the Little Mountains –

Aspire Center 225 Hwy 1275N Monticello, KY, 9am-4pm.

Hosted by the Contented Heart Quilt Guild this annual show displays beautiful quilts (9 categories), juried quilt contests, Summer Bloom block contest display, demonstrations, expanded vendor mall, raffle baskets and much more.

For more information call 606-340-0015 or visit contentedheartquiltguild.org