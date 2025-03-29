× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Join us from 9 to Midnight and hear all your favorite R&B tracks alongside hip-hop and pop bangers.

R&B Silent Disco at Vernon Lanes

Y'all showed up and showed out for our last R&B night, so we're doing it again at Vernon Lanes on 3/29! Join us from 9 to Midnight and hear all your favorite R&B tracks alongside hip-hop and pop bangers. DJ AK and DJ Always are on the 1s and 2s so you already know it's gonna be a perfect night of music and dancing! Grab those tickets before they sell out!

The event will run from 9P to 12A and tickets are $10. This event is 21+

Tickets will are available for $10 both pre-sale and at the door. Pre-Sale tickets guarantee you have a pair of headphones in the event we sell out.

For more information call (502) 324-5048.