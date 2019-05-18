R. J. Corman 5K Run/Walk to benefit Chrysalis House

to Google Calendar - R. J. Corman 5K Run/Walk to benefit Chrysalis House - 2019-05-18 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - R. J. Corman 5K Run/Walk to benefit Chrysalis House - 2019-05-18 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - R. J. Corman 5K Run/Walk to benefit Chrysalis House - 2019-05-18 07:00:00 iCalendar - R. J. Corman 5K Run/Walk to benefit Chrysalis House - 2019-05-18 07:00:00

R. J. Corman Railroad Group 101 R. J. Corman Drive, Nicholasville, Kentucky

R. J. Corman 5K Run/Walk to benefit Chrysalis House

R. J. Corman 5K Run/Walk benefit Chrysalis House will be held Saturday, May 18, at R. J. Corman’s in Nicholasville. 

Prize Money for Top 3 Male and Female Finishers  

  • The R. J. Corman facility includes a heated pavilion and indoor restrooms
  • Complimentary post-race lunch including: burgers, grilled chicken sandwiches, and fruit
  • Homemade churned ice cream
  • Chip timed by 3 Way Racing with scrolling results
  • The race course is completely closed to the public 
  • Safe, convenient and free parking to all participants
  • Photographer will be there to capture your "race face"
  • Pre-registrants are guaranteed a race t-shirt
  • Activities for children

                                               1st Place $750 Cash

2nd Place $250 Cash

3rd Place $100 Cash

Five (5) $200 Random Drawing Cash Giveaways

For more information call (859) 977-2502 or visit cormanracesforchrysalis.com

Info

R. J. Corman Railroad Group 101 R. J. Corman Drive, Nicholasville, Kentucky View Map
Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - R. J. Corman 5K Run/Walk to benefit Chrysalis House - 2019-05-18 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - R. J. Corman 5K Run/Walk to benefit Chrysalis House - 2019-05-18 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - R. J. Corman 5K Run/Walk to benefit Chrysalis House - 2019-05-18 07:00:00 iCalendar - R. J. Corman 5K Run/Walk to benefit Chrysalis House - 2019-05-18 07:00:00