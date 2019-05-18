R. J. Corman 5K Run/Walk to benefit Chrysalis House

R. J. Corman 5K Run/Walk benefit Chrysalis House will be held Saturday, May 18, at R. J. Corman’s in Nicholasville.

Prize Money for Top 3 Male and Female Finishers

The R. J. Corman facility includes a heated pavilion and indoor restrooms

Complimentary post-race lunch including: burgers, grilled chicken sandwiches, and fruit

Homemade churned ice cream

Chip timed by 3 Way Racing with scrolling results

The race course is completely closed to the public

Safe, convenient and free parking to all participants

Photographer will be there to capture your "race face"

Pre-registrants are guaranteed a race t-shirt

Activities for children

1st Place $750 Cash

2nd Place $250 Cash

3rd Place $100 Cash

Five (5) $200 Random Drawing Cash Giveaways

For more information call (859) 977-2502 or visit cormanracesforchrysalis.com