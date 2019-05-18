R. J. Corman 5K Run/Walk to benefit Chrysalis House
R. J. Corman Railroad Group 101 R. J. Corman Drive, Nicholasville, Kentucky
R. J. Corman 5K Run/Walk to benefit Chrysalis House
R. J. Corman 5K Run/Walk benefit Chrysalis House will be held Saturday, May 18, at R. J. Corman’s in Nicholasville.
Prize Money for Top 3 Male and Female Finishers
- The R. J. Corman facility includes a heated pavilion and indoor restrooms
- Complimentary post-race lunch including: burgers, grilled chicken sandwiches, and fruit
- Homemade churned ice cream
- Chip timed by 3 Way Racing with scrolling results
- The race course is completely closed to the public
- Safe, convenient and free parking to all participants
- Photographer will be there to capture your "race face"
- Pre-registrants are guaranteed a race t-shirt
- Activities for children
1st Place $750 Cash
2nd Place $250 Cash
3rd Place $100 Cash
Five (5) $200 Random Drawing Cash Giveaways
For more information call (859) 977-2502 or visit cormanracesforchrysalis.com
Info
R. J. Corman Railroad Group 101 R. J. Corman Drive, Nicholasville, Kentucky View Map
Kids & Family