Were gearing up for the 2nd Annual Rabbit Hash River Run on Saturday July 15, 2017 at 9am. Like last year, Indiana participants will meet at 9am at Aurora Waterways Park to push off at 10am sharp. For all you folks paddling from the Kentucky side, you will be meeting at the Rabbit Hash General store at 9:30am, and shuttling your canoe or kayak to Lucas Park Drive to put in and meet up with the Indiana group that will be coming down the river. The event is free... and the goal is to get people to come to Rabbit Hash, hang out for food, music family and friends... and of course, spend some money at the General Store.The trip is from Aurora Waterways Park to Rabbit Hash and is approximately 9 miles down the mighty Ohio River. Food and Music afterwards in Rabbit Hash. Music will start around 2:00pm. Event T-shirts and stickers will be available to view and purchase during registration. They will be distributed on event day. Registration will be open by mid-April.Bring your own canoe or kayak and PDF (personal floatation device). Do not get caught without a PDF on the river or you will be fined! You are responsible for the return to your vehicle. If you can, have someone drop you and your boat off at the park, then have them park your vehicle down at the Rising Sun public landing. When you are ready to go home, paddle across the river (10 minutes) from Rabbit Hash to Rising sun, load up your boat and go home.Find a friend to partner up with. Be on time. If we all leave together and stick together, we can all watch over one another. The idea is to come and meet your friends to paddle down to Rabbit Hash and enjoy food music, and friends. Free-will donations can be given in Rabbit Hash. Items to bring: Canoe or Kayak.. Paddle(s), PFD (personal floatation device, also known as a life jacket), Hat, Sunglasses, Sunscreen and water to drink. Be smart, and stay hydrated.When registration becomes available, you'll have the option to purchase T-shirts and stickers along with your registration. T-shirts ($25) and Stickers ($3). You'll also be asked to accept the liability waiver that says you accept the dangers associated with boating and water and will hold no one, including the event organizers liable for any accidents or injury. In short, you'll be paddling at your own risk. Remember, canoeing and kayaking are considered a high-risk sport. That said, two motorized safety patrol boats will be tracking along with us like last year. One is a pontoon. Last year was incident-free. Let's plan to have the same this year!There was an overwhelming amount of support last year, with a lot of interest to do it all over again. It's a great way to get outside, get some exercise and paddle down to Rabbit Hash with REAL, LIVE FRIENDS! We'll be helping Rabbit Hash too.

For more information visit Facebook: 2017 Rabbit Hash River Run