Rabbit Hole Bourbon Dinner
to
Tempo by Hilton Louisville Downtown NuLu 710 E Jefferson St, Kentucky 40202
High Stakes Rooftop
High Stakes Rooftop
Thursday, April 16th | High Stakes Rooftop, 6th Floor of Tempo by NuLu, Louisville, KY
Join us for an unforgettable evening celebrating the bold, innovative flavors of Rabbit Hole Bourbon.
Event Schedule:
6:00 – 6:30 PM | Welcome Reception
Start the night with a specially crafted Rabbit Hole cocktail, designed to set the tone for a bourbon-forward experience.
6:30 PM | Four-Course Dinner & Tastings
Indulge in a thoughtfully curated four-course meal paired with two tastings of Rabbit Hole Bourbon and one tasting of Mary Dowling. Each course is expertly paired to highlight the depth, spice, and complexity of these exceptional bourbons.
Dessert Service
Conclude the evening with a decadent dessert paired with a final Rabbit Hole cocktail, the perfect ending to a memorable night of flavors and bourbon exploration.
Location: High Stakes Rooftop, 6th Floor, Tempo by NuLu, Louisville, KY
Price: $85 per person, plus tax and gratuity
Experience the innovation and craftsmanship of Rabbit Hole Bourbons while enjoying skyline views, carefully paired cuisine, and expertly crafted cocktails.
Menu:
1st course paired with Rabbit Hole Boxergrail Rye
Baby Lettuce salad
green goddess dressing | grilled asparagus | olive crumble
2nd course paired with Rabbit Hole Heigold High-Rye Bourbon
Green Gazpacho
cucumber | jalapeno | grapes | hazelnut
3rd course paired with Rabbit Hole Dareringer PX Sherry Finish
Miso Bourbon Marinated Salmon
bok choy | dashi | cucumber sunomono | tempura enoki mushrooms | sesame seeds
4th course paired with Mary Dowling Winter Wheat Goldrush Cocktail
Vanilla Bean Bourbon Panna Cotta
berry compote
For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com