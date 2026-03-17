Rabbit Hole Bourbon Dinner

× Expand High Stakes Rooftop High Stakes Rooftop

Thursday, April 16th | High Stakes Rooftop, 6th Floor of Tempo by NuLu, Louisville, KY

Join us for an unforgettable evening celebrating the bold, innovative flavors of Rabbit Hole Bourbon.

Event Schedule:

6:00 – 6:30 PM | Welcome Reception

Start the night with a specially crafted Rabbit Hole cocktail, designed to set the tone for a bourbon-forward experience.

6:30 PM | Four-Course Dinner & Tastings

Indulge in a thoughtfully curated four-course meal paired with two tastings of Rabbit Hole Bourbon and one tasting of Mary Dowling. Each course is expertly paired to highlight the depth, spice, and complexity of these exceptional bourbons.

Dessert Service

Conclude the evening with a decadent dessert paired with a final Rabbit Hole cocktail, the perfect ending to a memorable night of flavors and bourbon exploration.

Location: High Stakes Rooftop, 6th Floor, Tempo by NuLu, Louisville, KY

Price: $85 per person, plus tax and gratuity

Experience the innovation and craftsmanship of Rabbit Hole Bourbons while enjoying skyline views, carefully paired cuisine, and expertly crafted cocktails.

Menu:

1st course paired with Rabbit Hole Boxergrail Rye

Baby Lettuce salad

green goddess dressing | grilled asparagus | olive crumble

2nd course paired with Rabbit Hole Heigold High-Rye Bourbon

Green Gazpacho

cucumber | jalapeno | grapes | hazelnut

3rd course paired with Rabbit Hole Dareringer PX Sherry Finish

Miso Bourbon Marinated Salmon

bok choy | dashi | cucumber sunomono | tempura enoki mushrooms | sesame seeds

4th course paired with Mary Dowling Winter Wheat Goldrush Cocktail

Vanilla Bean Bourbon Panna Cotta

berry compote

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com