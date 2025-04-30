× Expand Rabbit Hole Distillery Rabbit Hole Distillery Kicks Off Derby: Annual Rabbit Run

Rabbit Hole Distillery Kicks Off Derby with Annual Rabbit Run

Join us at Rabbit Hole Distillery on April 30th from 6:30-9:30 PM as we kick off the run-up to Derby week with Rabbit Run! This unforgettable evening celebrates the brands rich artistic spirit, setting the tone for the most vibrant time of year in bourbon country.

Step into a world of creativity where artistry, style, and flavor unite. Be captivated by immersive performances that reflect the heartbeat of our brand — bold, expressive, and imaginative. From stunning visuals to mesmerizing sounds, each detail is designed to ignite inspiration.

Savor elevated hors d'oeuvres, thoughtfully crafted to pair perfectly with Rabbit Hole's signature bourbons. Set against the dramatic backdrop of Louisville's most iconic downtown distillery, the evening invites you to connect with a stylish crowd that shares a love for artful living.

Immerse yourself in live music, dynamic performances, decadent libations, and an atmosphere buzzing with creative energy. Due to popular demand, this event is ticketed, and space is limited. Don't miss your chance to dash into Derby at the most artistic and stylish party of the season!

* Bourbon tasting and hors d’oeuvres included in ticket

* Cash cocktail bar

* 21+ only

* Rain or shine event

* No refunds

For more information visit rabbitholedistillery.com/pages/rabbitrun2025