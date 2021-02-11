DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE | A RABBIT HOLE AND FRAZIER HISTORY MUSEUM BOURBON TASTING EXPERIENCE

× Expand Frazier Museum & Rabbit Hole Distillery Take your special someone down the Rabbit Hole this Valentine’s Day for a celebration of passion, pairings, and premium Bourbon! Rabbit Hole is a brand for the selective whiskey enthusiast — someone for whom “good enough” is never really good enough. Rabbit Hole Founder Kaveh Zamanian has spent countless hours experimenting with mash bills to perfect his expressions. Whiskey has been his calling since he met and fell in love with his now-wife Heather, a native of Louisville. This exclusive experience will give you and your special someone a front row virtual seat to hear stories from both Kaveh and Heather, share tastings, and learn what makes Rabbit Hole a legacy in the making. Pursue your passion with the one you love and secure your ticket today for the Frazier’s first exclusive Bourbon tasting event of 2021!Tasting Options: $2504 Bottles (available for curbside pickup at the Frazier)Cavehill (4 Grain) | Boxergrail (Rye) Dareringer (Sherry Cask) | Heigold (High Rye)2 tasting glasses | Art Eatables Small Batch Bourbon Truffles$1402 Bottles (available for curbside pickup at the Frazier)Cavehill (4 Grain) | Boxergrail (Rye) 2 tasting glasses | Art Eatables Small Batch Bourbon Truffles

Take your special someone down the Rabbit Hole this Valentine’s Day for a celebration of passion, pairings, and premium Bourbon! Rabbit Hole is a brand for the selective whiskey enthusiast — someone for whom “good enough” is never really good enough. Rabbit Hole Founder Kaveh Zamanian has spent countless hours experimenting with mash bills to perfect his expressions. Whiskey has been his calling since he met and fell in love with his now-wife Heather, a native of Louisville. This exclusive experience will give you and your special someone a front row virtual seat to hear stories from both Kaveh and Heather, share tastings, and learn what makes Rabbit Hole a legacy in the making.

Pursue your passion with the one you love and secure your ticket today for the Frazier’s first exclusive Bourbon tasting event of 2021!

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org/rabbit-hole