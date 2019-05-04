× Expand Rabbit Hole The Rabbit Hole Distillery at Night

Rabbit Hole’s 2019 Derby Party Hosted by Esquire Magazine

Rabbit Hole will host the annual Esquire Derby Party and three-day, pop-up VIP Lounge in partnership with the media brand and experiential marketing and entertainment agency King Sixteen. With post-racetrack experiences from Thursday through Saturday of Derby weekend, the events will give guests a truly unique and immersive bourbon odyssey at Rabbit Hole Distillery, located in the heart of “NULU,” Louisville’s hippest urban neighborhood. Weekend activities will also include a collaboration with award-winning Wiltshire Pantry for a special farm-to-table dinner Saturday evening at 8:00pm, prior to the Esquire Derby Party which kicks off at 9:00pm.

For more information call (502) 561-2000 or visit rabbitholedistillery.com