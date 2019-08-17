Race to Cure Sarcoma Louisville

Louisville Zoo 1100 Trevilian Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40213

Race to Cure Sarcoma Louisville

Join us for the inaugural Race to Cure Sarcoma Louisville. This family-friendly event will feature a timed 5K race and a 1 mile untimed walk.

Cost: Adults: $35 Children ages 3-11: $15 Children under 3: FREE Service animals are always welcome, but non-service dogs and pets are not allowed at this event. •Price includes all appropriate Kentucky sales tax. •Pre-registered participants will receive a t-shirt, free parking & admission to the zoo for the entire day!

For more information call curesarcoma.org/Louisville

Louisville Zoo 1100 Trevilian Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40213
