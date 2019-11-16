× Expand The Museum of the American Printing House for the Blind The Museum of the American Printing House for the Blind Presents Radio Waves by Fred OttoA live radio broadcast starring narrators from the APH Talking Book StudioSaturday November 16, 209 at 1PMRitchie Auditorium, Kentucky School for the Blind1867 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KentuckyADMISSION IS FREEFor reservations call 502-899-2213 or email KCarpenter@aph.org

We celebrate 100 years of radio broadcasting by taking you back to a time before computers, before television, when families would gather around the radio to listen to soap operas, spine-chilling dramas, gripping mysteries, and gut-splitting comedies. The first radio broadcast occurred in 1919. One hundred years later, we bring you our own live radio broadcast, with vocals by Talking Book narrators from the APH Sound Studio and sound effects by students at the Kentucky School for the Blind.

For more information call (502) 899-2213 or visit aph.org