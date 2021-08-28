Railbird Music Festival

to

Keeneland Race Course 4201 Versailles Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40510

Railbird Music Festival

Lexington’s brand new music festival happening right on the grounds of Keeneland August 28th & 29th.

2nd Annual Railbird Festival. 2 days. 3 stages. World-class artists. All on the historic grounds of Keeneland.

Dave Matthews, Jason Isbell, My Morning Jacket, just to name a few! Visit website for schedule and entire list of performers!

Railbird celebrates the spirit of Kentucky with highly-curated bourbon experiences in The Rickhouse and up-close culinary demonstrations with Sip & Savor.

Find hand-selected barrels from Kentucky’s finest distilleries in The Rickhouse, chosen in collaboration with co-owners Justin Sloan and Justin Thompson of Lexington’s treasured Justins’ House of Bourbon.

During Sip & Savor demonstrations, enjoy unique culinary experiences with world-renowned chefs in a studio kitchen setting. Samples of the chefs’ creations will be passed around to taste, of course!

For more information visit railbirdfest.com

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor
to
