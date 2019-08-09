× Expand The Rainbow Fish Musical The Rainbow Fish Musical

The Rainbow Fish Musical

Presented by the Spotlight Acting School.

Performed by students age 4-9.

Everybody loves the international bestseller and award-winning book, The Rainbow Fish, with its wonderful message of friendship and belonging. Now the magical, colorful world of the deep blue sea comes to life on stage! This large-cast musical features a variety of charming school and sea-creature characters who admire the famous Rainbow Fish, the most beautiful fish in all the ocean. With a bubbly, energetic score and a script that invites wonderful creativity and flexibility, the universal message at the heart of this one-of-a-kind musical becomes much more than just a simple children’s story.

Friday, Aug 9 – 6:30 pm

Saturday, Aug 10 – 6:30 pm

Sunday, Aug 11 – 2:00 pm

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com