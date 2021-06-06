Raku Firing Demonstration with Broadway Clay

Broadway Clay & Josephine Sculpture Park Present

Raku Firing Demonstration

Behind the JSP Art Barn (adjacent to parking lot)

Sunday, June 6

2 to 5 pm

FREE; Donations Welcome

Heat, smoke, hair, and pottery! Join Broadway Clay and Josephine Sculpture Park to experience the raku firing process. Watch as potters remove their pieces from the kiln at bright-red heat and smoke them to create incredibly unique and beautiful surfaces. You will also learn more about the process from Broadway Clay’s professional educators and artists.

Please register (free) so that we have an idea of how many people will join us. (You may come and go from 2-5pm.)

Masks required. Please maintain at least 6ft distance from participants not in your household. Thank you!

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org