× Expand Planet of the Tapes Ramons Rivas II (Comedy Central) at Planet of the Tapes

Ramons Rivas II (Comedy Central) at Planet of the Tapes

Ramon Rivas II is a writer, actor, eminent latino and stand up comedian with a poignant, charming and informed story telling style.

Recognized as a COMIC TO WATCH by NEW YORK COMEDY FESTIVAL, COMEDY CENTRAL, SAN FRANCISCO SKETCHFEST and by most bodega bois across the country as an excellent orderer. His work is consumable everywhere including PARAMOUNT+, HBOMAX , NETFLIX, AMAZON PRIME & more. He’s released several comedy albums: REVISITED , STICK TO COMEDY, and APPARENTLY, ADIOS portions of each can be heard on SIRIUS/XM comedy stations KEVIN HARTS LOL NETWORK, RAWDOG, LAUGHS USA, JEFF & LARRY’S COMEDY ROUNDUP. Rivas has a digital footprint with millions views on his projects across platforms and mediums.

Featuring Louisville's favorite goofball Dan Alten!

Planet of the Tapes is a movie-themed bar with table service and unique craft mixed drinks. Every weekend we have great comics including some from Netflix, Comedy Central, and Conan, along with the best comics from Louisville and the Midwest.

We're the yellow building behind Mile Wide Brewery. All events are 21+.

Be kind, Unwind

Happens on the following Dates:

Oct 21, 2022, 8:00pm to 10:00pm

Oct 22, 2022, 8:00pm to 10:00pm

Oct 22, 2022, 10:30pm to 11:55pm

For more information call 5022607541.