Ramp Hike & Picnic with The Farmer & The Foodie

$35 per person.

Celebrate the flavors of spring with The Farmer & The Foodie on a guided ramp hike at Foxhollow Farm! This intermediate-level hike will lead us through the beautiful woodlands of Foxhollow, ending at the peaceful banks of Harrods Creek. Along the way, we’ll forage for fresh ramps, discuss their culinary versatility, and share recipe ideas for you to try at home.

After the hike, we’ll enjoy a picnic featuring chilled white wine, ramp pesto, pickled ramps, and homemade bread—a perfect way to savor the season’s bounty in a stunning outdoor setting.

For more information call (502) 797-0005 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/