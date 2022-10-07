Ran Barnaclo headlines Planet of the Tapes

× Expand Planet of the Tapes Comedian Ran Barnaclo performs at Planet of the Tapes

Any topic is fair game for Cincinnati comedian Ran Barnaclo, who describes himself on Instagram as “Comedian who yells.” That quippy description doesn’t communicate the way Barnaclo can turn a sedate atmosphere into what feels like a party given just a few moments. He’s yelling, sure, but not at you.

Drawing from his arsenal of stories, crowd-work, and observational comedy, Barnaclo’s high-energy style won him the title of 2017's Funniest Person in Cincinnati. His Helium Presents half hour special will be released later this month. It’s called “For the Room.”

Featuring club favorite Nathaniel Potts-Wells and hosted by winner of the 2022's Funniest Person in Cincinnati contest, Carter Dougherty!

Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.

Event happens on the following Dates:

Oct 7, 2022, 8:00pm to 10:00pm

Oct 8, 2022, 8:00pm to 10:00pm

Oct 8, 2022, 10:30pm to 11:55pm

For more information call 5027421003.