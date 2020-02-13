Re-opening of Ferrell's Restaurant in Hopkinsville

to Google Calendar - Re-opening of Ferrell's Restaurant in Hopkinsville - 2020-02-13 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Re-opening of Ferrell's Restaurant in Hopkinsville - 2020-02-13 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Re-opening of Ferrell's Restaurant in Hopkinsville - 2020-02-13 14:00:00 iCalendar - Re-opening of Ferrell's Restaurant in Hopkinsville - 2020-02-13 14:00:00

Ferrell's Restaurant 1001 S. Main St., Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240

Re-opening of Ferrell's Restaurant in Hopkinsville

Ribbon Cutting for re-opening of 80+ year old local restaurant. Destroyed by a fire on the Fourth of July, the restaurant will be back in business on Valentine's Day. A silent auction for the first burger off the grill will benefit the Public Library. The current top bid is $500.00.

For more information call (270) 871-7851.

Info

Ferrell's Restaurant 1001 S. Main St., Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240 View Map
This & That
to Google Calendar - Re-opening of Ferrell's Restaurant in Hopkinsville - 2020-02-13 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Re-opening of Ferrell's Restaurant in Hopkinsville - 2020-02-13 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Re-opening of Ferrell's Restaurant in Hopkinsville - 2020-02-13 14:00:00 iCalendar - Re-opening of Ferrell's Restaurant in Hopkinsville - 2020-02-13 14:00:00