Ferrell's Restaurant 1001 S. Main St., Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
Re-opening of Ferrell's Restaurant in Hopkinsville
Ribbon Cutting for re-opening of 80+ year old local restaurant. Destroyed by a fire on the Fourth of July, the restaurant will be back in business on Valentine's Day. A silent auction for the first burger off the grill will benefit the Public Library. The current top bid is $500.00.
For more information call (270) 871-7851.
