Read Between the Wines at Ghost Fox Winery

to

Ghost Fox Winery 2385 Chrisman Mill Road, Nicholasville, Kentucky 40356

Read Between the Wines at Ghost Fox Winery

Unwind with a good book and a great glass of wine at Read Between the Wines, our cozy monthly reading night at Ghost Fox Winery.

Bring whatever you’re currently reading — novel, nonfiction, poetry, Kindle, or book club pick — and enjoy a relaxed evening with fellow readers and wine lovers.

When: The last Wednesday of every month, 6–8 PM

Silent Reading Hour: 7–7:30 PM

For more information call 502.553.8378 or visit ghostfoxwinery.com

Info

Ghost Fox Winery 2385 Chrisman Mill Road, Nicholasville, Kentucky 40356
Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation
502.553.8378
to
Google Calendar - Read Between the Wines at Ghost Fox Winery - 2026-02-25 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Read Between the Wines at Ghost Fox Winery - 2026-02-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Read Between the Wines at Ghost Fox Winery - 2026-02-25 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Read Between the Wines at Ghost Fox Winery - 2026-02-25 18:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Read Between the Wines at Ghost Fox Winery - 2026-03-25 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Read Between the Wines at Ghost Fox Winery - 2026-03-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Read Between the Wines at Ghost Fox Winery - 2026-03-25 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Read Between the Wines at Ghost Fox Winery - 2026-03-25 18:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Read Between the Wines at Ghost Fox Winery - 2026-04-29 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Read Between the Wines at Ghost Fox Winery - 2026-04-29 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Read Between the Wines at Ghost Fox Winery - 2026-04-29 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Read Between the Wines at Ghost Fox Winery - 2026-04-29 18:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Read Between the Wines at Ghost Fox Winery - 2026-05-27 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Read Between the Wines at Ghost Fox Winery - 2026-05-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Read Between the Wines at Ghost Fox Winery - 2026-05-27 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Read Between the Wines at Ghost Fox Winery - 2026-05-27 18:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Read Between the Wines at Ghost Fox Winery - 2026-06-24 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Read Between the Wines at Ghost Fox Winery - 2026-06-24 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Read Between the Wines at Ghost Fox Winery - 2026-06-24 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Read Between the Wines at Ghost Fox Winery - 2026-06-24 18:00:00 ical