× Expand Ghost Fox Winery Read Between the Wines

Read Between the Wines at Ghost Fox Winery

Unwind with a good book and a great glass of wine at Read Between the Wines, our cozy monthly reading night at Ghost Fox Winery.

Bring whatever you’re currently reading — novel, nonfiction, poetry, Kindle, or book club pick — and enjoy a relaxed evening with fellow readers and wine lovers.

When: The last Wednesday of every month, 6–8 PM

Silent Reading Hour: 7–7:30 PM

For more information call 502.553.8378 or visit ghostfoxwinery.com