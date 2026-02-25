Read Between the Wines at Ghost Fox Winery
Ghost Fox Winery 2385 Chrisman Mill Road, Nicholasville, Kentucky 40356
Ghost Fox Winery
Unwind with a good book and a great glass of wine at Read Between the Wines, our cozy monthly reading night at Ghost Fox Winery.
Bring whatever you’re currently reading — novel, nonfiction, poetry, Kindle, or book club pick — and enjoy a relaxed evening with fellow readers and wine lovers.
When: The last Wednesday of every month, 6–8 PM
Silent Reading Hour: 7–7:30 PM
For more information call 502.553.8378 or visit ghostfoxwinery.com