Reading with Kentucky Poet Laureate, Frederick Smock

Kaviar Forge & Gallery 1718 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Image & Word will run from August 25th – October 7th, 2017.

Kaviar Gallery is thrilled to announce a special event; Kentucky poet laureate, Frederick Smock, will be joining us for a poetry reading in conjunction with the opening reception for Image & Word: A Text-based Art Exhibition. This juried group show highlights work by 20 artists from 6 states exploring written language in their visual art practice.

Frederick Smock is a Louisville native. A graduate of Georgetown College and the University of Louisville, he serves as Professor of English at Bellarmine University. For fifteen years he edited The American Voice, an international literary journal. Those papers are housed in the Duke University Archives.

Mr. Smock has published ten books of poems and essays. Two new books are forthcoming – Book of Earthly Delights, poems from Larkspur Press; and On Poetry: Palm-of-the-Hand Essays, from Broadstone Books. His awards include the 2002 Henry Leadingham Poetry Prize, the 2003 Jim Wayne Miller Prize for Poetry, the 2005 Bellarmine University Wyatt Faculty Award, and the 2008 Kentucky Literary Award for Poetry. In 1995, the Kentucky Arts Council awarded him the Al Smith Fellowship in Poetry.

Nationally, his work has appeared in The Iowa Review, The Hudson Review, Poetry (Chicago), The Southern Review, Poetry East, Shenandoah, American Poetry Review, Arts & Letters, The Antioch Review, The Bloomsbury Review, and many others. Internationally, his work has appeared in Russkya Mysl (Russia), Dublin Poetry Review (Ireland), Olivier (Argentina), Art-Interpres (Sweden), and others.

For more information visit craigkaviargallery.com

