Ready, Set, Wear It-Lake Cumberland

Ready, Set, Wear It 2018 Life Jacket World Record Day – Conley Bottom Resort, 270 Conley Bottom Rd, Monticello, KY, 10:30am-12noon.

Join the Conley Bottom Crew and participants in cities around the globe will gather to set a world record for the most life jackets worn and inflatable life jackets inflated. There will be children’s activities and more. Let’s go for a new record in 2018.

For more information call 606-348-6351 or visit conleybottom.com