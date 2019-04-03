Ready to Roo Louisville: Bonnaroo Bingo

Get ready to test your luck with Bonnaroo Bingo at The Limbo on Wednesday, April 3rd for a chance to win your way into the festival! We’ll start the festivities with free swag and complimentary drinks, so get there early for a chance to snag your first drink on us, quantities limited.

First Place: 2 GA tickets, 1 Car Camping pass

Second Place: 1 GA ticket, 1 Car Camping pass

Third Place: 1 GA ticket

Are you Ready to Roo? Bonnaroo is hitting the road in March and April to bring the spirit of the festival to cities around the country, and you’re invited! See if your hometown is on the list and mark your calendar for fun games, chances to win tickets, drink specials, hangs with your Roo crew, and more!

For more information visit bonnaroo.com/ready-to-roo