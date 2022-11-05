A REATH Christmas - Campbellsville

Join the Christmas fun at the REATH (Riding, Enhanced, Around, Therapeutic, Horses) Center's premier of "A REATH Christmas". Learn about therapy horses and enjoy the day with vendors, food trucks, silent auction, and a rider demonstration. Santa will be there too with plenty of reindeer games for the kids!

For more information, please call 270.789.8655 or visit thereathcenter.com

Charity & Fundraisers, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
