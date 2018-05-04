Recent Paintings by Steven Walker

Steven Walker’s atmospheric paintings envelop the viewer in a soft sky and gentle breeze. The clouds float effortlessly, reflecting the light and occasionally exposing the sun on the horizon. We are grounded by the dense landscape below while being lifted into the vast, colorful sky above. Walker earned his B.F.A. from Virginia Commonwealth University and an M.F.A. from Marywood University in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Recent Paintings by Steven Walker on display at B. Deemer Gallery May 4 – June 5, 2018.

Exhibit Dates: May 4 – June 5, 2018

Location: B. Deemer Gallery 2650 Frankfort Ave, Lou, KY 40206

Hours: M - F 10 - 5:30, Sat 10 - 3

For more information call (502) 896-6687 or visit bdeemer.com