Receptions Easter Brunch - Erlanger

Create memories at Receptions Easter Brunch. The Easter Bunny will be present for the kids to get pictures with during the event. We will have two contests, coloring and cookie decorating.

You can pick brunch from one of our two sessions, 10:00 AM and 12:00 PM. Enjoy over 25 items during our brunch while making memories with your family. There will be food for all ages, including a carving station, omelet station, waffle bar, and dessert bar.

Pricing is $32.95 a person with a $3 discount for seniors and half price for children of 5 – 12.

For more information, please call 859.746.2700 or visit receptionsinc.com/receptions-easter-brunch/