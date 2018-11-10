Reclaiming The Dream: Rehabilitation For Blinded Veterans In WWI

This Veterans Day program honors the soldiers, sailors, and airmen who returned home from their service during the “War to End All Wars” with damaged vision. Veterans of modern day conflicts who will contrast their own incredible experiences with the doughboys and swabbies who survived the “Great War.” Best for older children and adults.

Admission is free, but registration is required by November 9th. Call 502-899-2213 or send email to kcarpenter@aph.org to register.

For more information call (502) 899-2213.