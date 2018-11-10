Reclaiming The Dream: Rehabilitation For Blinded Veterans In WWI

to Google Calendar - Reclaiming The Dream: Rehabilitation For Blinded Veterans In WWI - 2018-11-10 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Reclaiming The Dream: Rehabilitation For Blinded Veterans In WWI - 2018-11-10 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Reclaiming The Dream: Rehabilitation For Blinded Veterans In WWI - 2018-11-10 13:00:00 iCalendar - Reclaiming The Dream: Rehabilitation For Blinded Veterans In WWI - 2018-11-10 13:00:00

American Printing House for the Blind 1839 Frankfort Ave , Kentucky 40206

Reclaiming The Dream: Rehabilitation For Blinded Veterans In WWI

This Veterans Day program honors the soldiers, sailors, and airmen who returned home from their service during the “War to End All Wars” with damaged vision. Veterans of modern day conflicts who will contrast their own incredible experiences with the doughboys and swabbies who survived the “Great War.” Best for older children and adults.

Admission is free, but registration is required by November 9th. Call 502-899-2213 or send email to kcarpenter@aph.org to register.

For more information call (502) 899-2213.

Info
American Printing House for the Blind 1839 Frankfort Ave , Kentucky 40206 View Map
Education & Learning, History
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Reclaiming The Dream: Rehabilitation For Blinded Veterans In WWI - 2018-11-10 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Reclaiming The Dream: Rehabilitation For Blinded Veterans In WWI - 2018-11-10 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Reclaiming The Dream: Rehabilitation For Blinded Veterans In WWI - 2018-11-10 13:00:00 iCalendar - Reclaiming The Dream: Rehabilitation For Blinded Veterans In WWI - 2018-11-10 13:00:00

Tags

nov2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

November 7, 2018

Thursday

November 8, 2018

Friday

November 9, 2018

Saturday

November 10, 2018

Sunday

November 11, 2018

Monday

November 12, 2018

Tuesday

November 13, 2018

Submit Yours