Recycled/Found Object Art Market
Rowan County Arts Center 215 East Main Street, Morehead, Kentucky 40351
Come out and support your local artists. Shop for unique pieces of art, jewelry, wearables and home decor using found or recycled materials. Admission is $5 with kids under 12 admitted free. Light refreshments will be provided.
For more information visit mountainmysticalmarket.com
