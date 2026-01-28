× Expand Lori McAlister Found & Recycled Art Market - 1 Found & Recycled Art Market

Recycled/Found Object Art Market

Come out and support your local artists. Shop for unique pieces of art, jewelry, wearables and home decor using found or recycled materials. Admission is $5 with kids under 12 admitted free. Light refreshments will be provided.

For more information visit mountainmysticalmarket.com