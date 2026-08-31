Red Hot Cinci Peppers and Audioslaves live at the Southgate revival

-

Southgate House Revival 111 East 6th Street, Newport, Kentucky 41071

Cincinnati, Ohio's premier Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute band, the Red Hot Cinci Peppers take the stage alongside Audioslaves a tribute to Audioslave

Playing all the hits you love and know

Date and Time: On Fri, 18 Sep 2026 20:00 - 23:00

Venue details: The Southgate House Revival, 111 East 6th Street, Newport, Kentucky, 41071, United States

Category: Live Music

Price: General Admission: USD 10.00

For more information call (859) 431-2201. 

Info

Southgate House Revival 111 East 6th Street, Newport, Kentucky 41071
Concerts & Live Music
please enable javascript to view