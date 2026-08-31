Red Hot Cinci Peppers and Audioslaves live at the Southgate revival
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Southgate House Revival 111 East 6th Street, Newport, Kentucky 41071
Red Hot Cinci Peppers and Audioslaves live at the Southgate revival
Red Hot Cinci Peppers and Audioslaves live at the Southgate revival
Cincinnati, Ohio's premier Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute band, the Red Hot Cinci Peppers take the stage alongside Audioslaves a tribute to Audioslave
Playing all the hits you love and know
Date and Time: On Fri, 18 Sep 2026 20:00 - 23:00
Venue details: The Southgate House Revival, 111 East 6th Street, Newport, Kentucky, 41071, United States
Category: Live Music
Price: General Admission: USD 10.00
For more information call (859) 431-2201.