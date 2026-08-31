× Expand Red Hot Cinci Peppers and Audioslaves live at the Southgate revival Red Hot Cinci Peppers and Audioslaves live at the Southgate revival

Cincinnati, Ohio's premier Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute band, the Red Hot Cinci Peppers take the stage alongside Audioslaves a tribute to Audioslave

Playing all the hits you love and know

Date and Time: On Fri, 18 Sep 2026 20:00 - 23:00

Venue details: The Southgate House Revival, 111 East 6th Street, Newport, Kentucky, 41071, United States

Category: Live Music

Price: General Admission: USD 10.00

For more information call (859) 431-2201.