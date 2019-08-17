Red Mile Wiener Dog Races

to Google Calendar - Red Mile Wiener Dog Races - 2019-08-17 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Red Mile Wiener Dog Races - 2019-08-17 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Red Mile Wiener Dog Races - 2019-08-17 18:00:00 iCalendar - Red Mile Wiener Dog Races - 2019-08-17 18:00:00

Red Mile 1200 Red Mile Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40504

Red Mile Wiener Dog Races

Woof, woof! It's time to Save the Date for the Red Mile 2019 Wiener Dog Races! The Red Mile 4th Annual Wiener Dog Races with The Chief Stakes (bulldogs), and an All-Breed "Rescue Run" will take place August 17th. Winners will be awarded with prizes and everyone will walk away with a smile on their face! Proceeds benefit the Lexington Humane Society. See the LHS website for more information on signing up your fast and furious furry friend!

For more information call (859) 255-0752 or visit redmileky.com/wiener-dog-races/

Info

Red Mile 1200 Red Mile Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40504 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family, This & That
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Red Mile Wiener Dog Races - 2019-08-17 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Red Mile Wiener Dog Races - 2019-08-17 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Red Mile Wiener Dog Races - 2019-08-17 18:00:00 iCalendar - Red Mile Wiener Dog Races - 2019-08-17 18:00:00