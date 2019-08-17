Red Mile Wiener Dog Races

Woof, woof! It's time to Save the Date for the Red Mile 2019 Wiener Dog Races! The Red Mile 4th Annual Wiener Dog Races with The Chief Stakes (bulldogs), and an All-Breed "Rescue Run" will take place August 17th. Winners will be awarded with prizes and everyone will walk away with a smile on their face! Proceeds benefit the Lexington Humane Society. See the LHS website for more information on signing up your fast and furious furry friend!

For more information call (859) 255-0752 or visit redmileky.com/wiener-dog-races/